Clarksville Obituary: Martin “Marty” Preston Baylor

Clarksville, TN – Martin “Marty” Preston Baylor, age 62 of Erin, TN, passed away May 1st, 2026 at St Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, TN.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:0pm Thursday, May 7th, 2026 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. Charles Thornburg officiating.

The Baylor family will receive friends on Thursday from 10:00am until the hour of service Thursday afternoon.

Marty entered this life on October 15th, 1963 in Portsmouth, Virginia, son to the late Billy Preston Baylor and Margaret Weaver Baylor. Marty served many years as an operator for the Houston County Highway Department. Marty was an avid outdoorsman where he had a passion for hunting and fishing. However, his true passion in life was being Peepaw to his grandchildren; he will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, Marty was preceded in death by his brothers, Myron Baylor, and Milton Baylor.

Marty leaves behind his loving sons, Joey Baylor, Michael (Shana) Baylor, Jeremy (Kalie) Baylor; brother, Mark Baylor; grandchildren, Kaylee Baylor, Triton Baylor, Shelby Baylor, Gavin Baylor, Austin Baylor, Rosalie Baylor, Roman Baylor, Raya Baylor; along with Fay Baylor and a host of additional aunts and uncles.

Serving as pallbearers will be Fay Baylor, Mark Baylor, Michael Wolfe, Steve Seay, Jonathan Thornburg, Caleb Thornburg, and Jeremiah Matheny.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com

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