Clarksville, TN – The excitement, heritage, and thrill of the Black rodeo tradition will take center stage at the 1st Clarksville Invitational Black Rodeo, set for August 22nd, 2026, at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee.

This highly anticipated inaugural event will showcase the rich legacy and cultural significance of Black cowboys and cowgirls, bringing together top riders and performers from across the country for an unforgettable evening of rodeo action. Attendees can expect a full lineup of classic rodeo events, including bull riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling, and more.

“The Clarksville Invitational Black Rodeo is more than just a sporting event—it’s a celebration of history, culture, and community,” said event organizers. “We’re proud to bring this experience to Clarksville and highlight the incredible contributions of Black rodeo athletes, past and present.”

In addition to the high-energy competitions, the event will feature family-friendly entertainment, music, and opportunities for the community to engage with the traditions and stories that have shaped Black rodeo culture for generations.

The event is expected to draw visitors from across the region, providing a boost to local tourism while offering a unique cultural experience for residents and guests alike.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 8th, at 10:00am at www.Ticketmaster.com

Sponsorship opportunities and additional event details will be announced soon.

Event Details:

What: 1st Clarksville Invitational Black Rodeo

When: August 22nd, 2026

Time: 7:30pm

Where: F&M Bank Arena

Produced By: Southeastern Rodeo Productions

About F&M Bank Arena

F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville opened on July 15, 2023, and is managed by Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment, LLC. Ford Ice Centers offers a variety of learn-to-skate programs at F&M Bank Arena, continuing its mission to expose and grow hockey to more Middle Tennessee residents.

F&M Bank Arena is located at 101 Main Street in Clarksville, Tennessee.

For more information, please visit myfmbankarena.com