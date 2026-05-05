Austin Peay State University Softball Falls 2-1 to Florida Gulf Coast University in ASUN Opener

Jacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team dropped a 2-1 decision to Florida Gulf Coast in the opening round of the 2026 Atlantic Sun Conference Softball Championship, Tuesday, at the UNF Softball Complex.

Austin Peay State University scored the game’s first run in the top of the second inning. Ashlyn led off the frame reaching on a dropped third strike, and advanced to third following a Katie Raper single and Shelby Allen four-pitch walk to load the bases. An Emilee Baker single then scored Dulaney; however, Raper was called out at third on a run down play.

The Governors stranded five Eagles on base over the next four innings, including having a trio left on the basepaths in the bottom of the third.

After holding the Eagles to just a trio of hits over the first five innings, FGCU opened the sixth with a double, before the runner reached home following a sacrifice bunt and later fielder’s choice. A sacrifice fly then – after an FGCU challenge and lengthy review – scored the Eagles’ second and final run of the afternoon.

The APSU Govs had one batter – pinch hitter Jada Sovey – reach in the top of the seventh, but were unable to complete the comeback, resulting in the one-run decision.

Baker and Raper tallied APSU’s lone hits of the afternoon. In the circle, Alanah Jones went the distance where she totaled five strikeouts and allowed six hits.

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