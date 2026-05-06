Clarksville Obituary: Connie Marie Cousan

Clarksville, TN – Sunrise: November 6th, 1969 Sunset: May 2nd, 2026
John 3:16
Connie Marie Cousan was born in Camp Lejeune, NC to Willie Mae Cousan and Larry F. Cousan. Connie was a member of Boiling Springs Missionary Baptist Church on Tiny Town Rd, Clarksville, TN where she served as a choir member a few years after joining up until she gained her wings. She loved and was very devoted to her family, especially her grandkids. She loved Gospel as well as R&B music, nice long walks, shopping and cooking her homemade peanut butter cookies.
Connie is preceded in death by her youngest sister ShaWanda Ann Guillotte and leaves behind to cherish her memories, her two sons Darel (Okemia) Cousan, Allen Thomas, and adopted son in love Emmanuel Dukes Jr. all of Clarksville, TN; a mother and father, Willie Mae Cousan of Clarksville, Tennessee; Larry F. Cousan (Annie) of Jacksonville, Florida and her best friends and life lines, her sisters, Carlus Brown of Columbus, Georgia and TiaJuana (Lavell) McPherson of Houston, Texas: her brothers Larry Q. (Aungelique) Cousan of Jacksonville, Florida; Roy (Erin) Moody of Jacksonville, Florida: Her pride and joy, her grandkids; Audrique and Kanen Hildreth and Amara Cousan; Nieces and Nephews: Michael B. Leason Jr., E’lyssia A. Brown, Lezzeunna May-Cousan, Diamond May, Chandliar C. Cousan, Zima L. Woods, Quinton Cousan, Larry Q. Cousan Jr., Kingston Moody; Great nieces and nephews: Mylah and Shamir Leason, Khyryn Davis, Bella M. and Aixia May-Cousan, Jordyan J. Mitchell, Tylah J. Kenney, and Ka’Mari L. Woods.
Connie also leaves behind a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends she called family and will reunite with her sister, grandmothers, aunts, and uncles.
A Celebration of Life for Connie will be held Monday, May 11th, 2026 at 2:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home.
Please visit Connie’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com