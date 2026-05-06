Clarksville Obituary: Connie Marie Cousan

Clarksville, TN – Sunrise: November 6th, 1969 Sunset: May 2nd, 2026

John 3:16

Connie Marie Cousan was born in Camp Lejeune, NC to Willie Mae Cousan and Larry F. Cousan. Connie was a member of Boiling Springs Missionary Baptist Church on Tiny Town Rd, Clarksville, TN where she served as a choir member a few years after joining up until she gained her wings. She loved and was very devoted to her family, especially her grandkids. She loved Gospel as well as R&B music, nice long walks, shopping and cooking her homemade peanut butter cookies.

Connie is preceded in death by her youngest sister ShaWanda Ann Guillotte and leaves behind to cherish her memories, her two sons Darel (Okemia) Cousan, Allen Thomas, and adopted son in love Emmanuel Dukes Jr. all of Clarksville, TN; a mother and father, Willie Mae Cousan of Clarksville, Tennessee; Larry F. Cousan (Annie) of Jacksonville, Florida and her best friends and life lines, her sisters, Carlus Brown of Columbus, Georgia and TiaJuana (Lavell) McPherson of Houston, Texas: her brothers Larry Q. (Aungelique) Cousan of Jacksonville, Florida; Roy (Erin) Moody of Jacksonville, Florida: Her pride and joy, her grandkids; Audrique and Kanen Hildreth and Amara Cousan; Nieces and Nephews: Michael B. Leason Jr., E’lyssia A. Brown, Lezzeunna May-Cousan, Diamond May, Chandliar C. Cousan, Zima L. Woods, Quinton Cousan, Larry Q. Cousan Jr., Kingston Moody; Great nieces and nephews: Mylah and Shamir Leason, Khyryn Davis, Bella M. and Aixia May-Cousan, Jordyan J. Mitchell, Tylah J. Kenney, and Ka’Mari L. Woods.

Connie also leaves behind a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends she called family and will reunite with her sister, grandmothers, aunts, and uncles.

A Celebration of Life for Connie will be held Monday, May 11th, 2026 at 2:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home.

Please visit Connie’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.