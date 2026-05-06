Roxy Regional Theatre Presents The Music Man JR. Featuring Talented Local Youth Cast May 8th-16th

Clarksville, TN – While seventy-six trombones would not fit on the Roxy Regional Theatre’s current stage, this has proved no obstacle to nearly two dozen talented youth from our community in taking on Meredith Willson’s Tony Award-winning classic about a fast-talking salesman who gets his heart stolen by the town librarian.

The Music Man JR. opens at the Roxy Regional Theatre’s temporary home at 114 Public Square this Friday, May 8th at 7:00pm. Tickets are going quickly for all performances, so we strongly recommend early reservations!

As opening night is nearly sold out, our $5.00 Ticket Rush for The Music Man JR. will be held next Thursday, May 14th. All tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 6:30pm next Thursday for a $5.00 minimum donation.

Friday, May 8th at 7:00pm (ONLY ONE TICKET REMAINING!)

Saturday, May 9th at 2:00pm

Saturday, May 9th at 7:00pm

Sunday, May 10th at 2:00pm

Thursday, May 14th at 7:00pm

Friday, May 15th at 7:00pm

Saturday, May 16th at 2:00pm

Saturday, May 16th at 7:00pm

In this 70-minute adaptation of the Broadway musical, master showman Harold Hill arrives in town and cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band he vows to organize — despite the fact he doesn’t know a trombone from a treble clef. However, his plans take an unexpected turn when he meets town librarian Marian Paroo. Featuring some of musical theatre’s most iconic songs and a story filled with wit, warmth and good old-fashioned romance, this toe-tapping crowd-pleaser is family entertainment at its best!

Directed by Ashley Birnbaum with music direction by Erika Milner and choreography by Alex Vanburen, The Music Man JR. features Ashton Bickham as fast-talking Harold Hill and Natalie Shasserre as librarian Marian Paroo. The rest of the River City ensemble and characters are rounded out by local youths Malin Barnhill, Atticus Blot, Aiyana Cotton, Calvin Davis, Kyler Fewox, Zoë Fewox, Elisabeth Groves, Avery Johnson, Izzy Kelly, Jaxson Kindle, Kirra Martinez, Cooper Maurer, Adah Morris, Ryan Victoria Nelson, Noah Owens, Reese Pegram, Colten Schafer, Vivienne Vazquez and Asher Zeliadt, while Jordynne Kroll and Micah Uthlaut serve as the production’s understudies.

Written by Meredith Willson and Franklin Lacey, with music and lyrics by Meredith Willson, The Music Man JR. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI, www.mtishows.com.

Special thanks go out to our generous sponsors, Kay & Randy Haase and Linda & Gary Shephard, whose support made this production possible!

Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at www/roxyregionaltheatre.org by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre (114 Public Square) during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances).

Buy Tickets

Please note: The Roxy Regional Theatre is temporarily located down the street at 114 Public Square. Doors will open for seating 30 minutes prior to the performance. Late arrivals will not be admitted, due to the configuration of the venue.

Military (veterans and active-duty) can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run. All students (with current ID) can take advantage of $10.00 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances. APSU Students can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to the Thursday performance. Discounts must be mentioned at the time of reservation and can only be redeemed in person or by phone.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast.

During construction of the Clarksville Performing Arts Center, the theatre is temporarily located at 114 Public Square in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.