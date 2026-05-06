Austin Peay State University Emerges as Top Destination for Army Nursing Students Ahead of National Nurses Day

Clarksville, TN – As National Nurses Day approaches this Wednesday, it is a time to recognize the dedication it takes to become a nurse—especially for those doing so while serving on active duty.

For students preparing to serve as nurses in the U.S. Army, the path is anything but simple. It requires academic excellence, military readiness, and selection into one of the Army’s most competitive commissioning pathways.

Increasingly, it also leads them to Austin Peay State University (APSU).

Through the Army Medical Department’s enlisted commissioning pathway, soldiers selected for a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) must find a program that meets rigorous academic standards while supporting the realities of military life. According to internal data shared by AMEDD, 32 of the 50 soldiers selected nationwide chose APSU’s School of Nursing in 2024—a number that reflects more than proximity or affordability.

It reflects reputation.

“The first years I received the AMEDD preferred school list, I thought it was listed alphabetically with Austin Peay at the top,” said Ruth Trotter, AMEDD clinical advisor for APSU’s School of Nursing. “But after a couple years, I realized our being at the top of the list had nothing to do with the alphabet.”

That reputation has developed through more than a decade of partnership between APSU and the Army. What once brought a few soldiers to campus at a time has grown into a steady pipeline, fueled by strong outcomes, word-of-mouth, and a support system built specifically for them.

To qualify for the program, nursing schools must maintain consistently high outcomes, including NCLEX pass rates above 90%. APSU has exceeded that benchmark, averaging a 97% pass rate for the past three years.

But numbers alone don’t explain why soldiers choose to come, and to stay.

Finding the right fit

For Sgt. Leon Britton, a first-generation college student from the Bronx, New York, the decision came down to something simpler: clarity.

“I applied to eight other colleges and got into all of them,” Britton said. “Austin Peay was one of my top two, but it was also the easiest in terms of understanding what needed to be done. They had timelines. They communicated. From day zero, they were on it.”

That level of support is by design.

Trotter works with prospective students as early as 18 months before they arrive on campus—fielding calls from soldiers stationed around the world, helping them navigate prerequisites, timelines, and a selection process based on Army needs and academic readiness.

At any moment, she may be advising over 100 prospective applicants.

“It’s a bit like a match,” she said. “I know their academic side, but the Army is making decisions based on their needs. So we’re working together to find the right fit.”

That guidance, paired with a responsive and personal program, has become one of APSU’s defining strengths.

Built for service

Once on campus, students enter a program shaped by rigor and intention.

“I came in thinking I was just going to check a box and move on,” Britton said. “But I found more than that. I found a family here.”

Britton, who will graduate this month with his BSN, described a learning environment grounded in humility, accountability, and connection—where students learn as much from one another as they do in the classroom.

“You’re surrounded by people you can learn from,” he said. “You realize you don’t know everything, and that’s a good thing.”

That culture extends beyond the classroom and into clinical training. APSU nursing students gain experience in various healthcare settings, including partnerships with major systems like Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas, TriStar HCA, and regional hospitals and behavioral health facilities.

These placements expose students to everything from trauma-level emergency care to community-based and mental health services—ensuring they graduate with a wide range of experiences.

Dr. Eve Rice, director of the APSU School of Nursing, said the program’s philosophy is rooted in something more fundamental.

“I tell my nursing students, ‘you’ve got to love people to be a good nurse,’” she said. “If you love people and work hard, we can help with the rest.”

That mindset shapes how the program responds to students balancing military service and academic demands.

“Nursing has always been about serving something beyond yourself,” Rice said. “When you’re working with students who already carry that mindset through their military service, it means a lot to us. Our job is to say yes where we can, remove barriers, and help them become the kind of nurses the world needs.”

A place that understands military life

Austin Peay State University’s location near Fort Campbell and its longstanding connection to the military community add a layer of support that soldiers do not often find elsewhere.

Retired Army Maj. Gen. Walt Lord, APSU’s vice president for Military and Veterans Affairs, said that connection is central to the university’s identity.

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More than a degree

“Our national reputation is rooted in purpose,” Lord said. “We built our division specifically to serve military-affiliated students, with resources like the Newton Center and our Austin Peay Center at Fort Campbell allowing us to meet students where they are—academically and personally. Whether in the classroom or on the installation, our focus is on removing barriers and creating pathways for their success.”That focus matters, especially for students balancing military service, academic rigor, and personal responsibilities. It’s also supported by a process that begins long beforeon campus, with advisors like Trotter working with them fora year to help them navigate the path to nursing.Together, those elements reinforce thebroaderpreparing nurses who are ready to serve wherever they are needed—both in uniform and beyond.

For many AMEDD students, the journey to APSU represents more than an academic milestone. It is a pathway to stability, purpose, and long-term opportunity.

After graduation, students commission as officers in the Army Nurse Corps, bringing their training into military healthcare settings around the world.

But the impact of their time at APSU often runs deeper.

“The support, the love, the education—it exceeded my expectations,” Britton said. “I feel like I’m not only a better-prepared nurse, but a better person.”

As he prepares to graduate, that sense of transformation is accompanied by a familiar feeling among APSU nursing students.

“It is bittersweet,” Britton said. “I’m happy to get the job done, but sad that I have to leave this family behind.”

About the APSU School of Nursing

The Austin Peay State University School of Nursing prepares compassionate, highly skilled nurses through rigorous academics and clinical training. Part of the College of Behavioral and Health Sciences, the program is recognized for its commitment to community impact and its driving motto: Kindness Matters.