APSU Softball Earns Record ASUN Honors, Led by Sammie Shelander Defensive Player of the Year Award

Jacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team earned a record seven Atlantic Sun Conference postseason honors in addition to five ASUN All-Academic Team selections.

Additionally, senior Sammie Shelander became the first player in program history to earn an ASUN postseason superlative award, with the senior infielder being tabbed the ASUN Defensive Player of the Year, the league announced Tuesday.

In addition to her ASUN Defensive Player of the Year selection, Shelander also was named a First Team All-ASUN selection alongside teammate Brie Howard. Pitcher Alanah Jones earned Second Team All-ASUN selection, while Kiley Hinton, Katie Raper, and Emilee Baker were named Third Team All-ASUN recipients.

Shelander, Howard, Hinton, Raper, and Ashlyn Dulaney also were named ASUN All-Academic Team selections for their work in the classroom.

First Team All-Atlantic Sun Conference

A 2025 Second Team All-ASUN selection following her junior season, Shelander posted better stats in all statistical categories during her senior campaign while starting all 52 games at first base, earning her First Team All-ASUN honors.

The Sugar Land, Texas native ranks in the top 10 across the league in a myriad of categories, including total bases (115, 5th), home runs (14, 6th), slugging percentage (.714, 6th), on-base percentage (.466, 6th), doubles (12, 7th), RBI (49, 8th), and hits (61, 10th). Her home run, RBI, and hit totals also rank fifth, fifth, and seventh in a single season in program history, respectively.

Despite joining the Governors just two seasons ago, Shelander already ranks in the top 10 in program history in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, and RBI, with her .443 on-base percentage in 303 plate appearances being the second-best mark in the program’s 41-year history.

Defensively, Shelander was one of six athletes in the ASUN with a perfect fielding percentage, with her 368 chances being more than 120 more than that of second place across the league. She also was the only player in the ASUN with over 250 putouts (360) without posting an error. Lastly, the 13 double plays she was a part of ranked eighth across the league.

Shelander is Austin Peay’s seventh superlative winner in program history and the first since Lexi Osowski Anderson was tabbed the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year following the 2022 season.

Now a three-time All-ASUN selection in as many seasons and a back-to-back First Team All-ASUN selection, Howard also improved in nearly all statistical categories during her junior season.

Howard set the program record in home runs (20), RBI (65), and runs scored (52), while her 137 total bases, 30 extra-base hits, and 67 hits all are the second-best marks in program history – she ranks second in the ASUN in all categories.

After breaking the single-season RBI record of 52 just three weeks into conference play, Howard set the single-season home run record with her 19th of the season three weeks later at North Alabama before then setting scoring her record 52nd-run of the season during the Governors’ final week of the regular season.

Just three years into her collegiate career, Howard ranks top five in a career in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, runs, home runs, and RBI.

Howard is the ninth player in program history to earn First Team All-Conference honors in consecutive seasons and the first since Kylie Campbell following the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Second Team All-Atlantic Sun Conference

Jones led the Governors’ pitching staff in all statistical categories after transferring from Purdue Fort Wayne following her junior season.

The senior right hander posted a 2.87 ERA, 17 wins, 151.1 innings, 104 strikeouts, and six shutouts during the regular season. Jones led the conference in her six shutouts, with four coming during the conference season. Her 17 wins also ranked second in the ASUN and 27th nationally, with seven coming against the conference. Her wins and shutouts both rank seventh in a single season in program history.

Jones’ 27 starts and 33 appearances ranked third and seventh in the conference, respectively, while her 2.87 ERA and 104 strikeouts both are fifth across the league.

Third Team All-Atlantic Sun Conference

A Preseason All-ASUN Conference selection entering the season, Hinton earned her first ASUN postseason honor with her Third Team All-ASUN selection.

Hinton started all 53 games for APSU as a junior, with 48 starts coming at second base. The Mishawaka, Indiana native was second on Austin Peay and 10th in the ASUN with 11 doubles – six of which came during conference play – and fourth on the team and 19th in the league with 53 hits. Her eight home runs also were fourth on the team and eighth in the conference.

Defensively, Hinton totaled just a single error during conference play, with her .988 fielding percentage during that time being second on the team among players with at least 55 chances.

Raper started all 49 games she appeared in during her junior season, with 28 starts coming at right field and the remaining 21 as the designated player.

Raper’s 15 home runs during the regular season are tied for the third-most in program history, rank fourth in the conference, and are Top 75 nationally, while her .701 slugging percentage is eighth in the ASUN and third on her team.

The Hixson, Tennessee native also posted perfect fielding percentage during conference play, while committing just a single error in the outfield on the season.

Austin Peay’s leadoff batter throughout the 2026 season, Baker has started all 53 games, including 38 – and all 24 during conference play – at left field.

She, alongside Howard, broke the single-season runs record with 52, ranking second across the conference. Baker’s 25 runs scored during the conference season are best for fourth in the ASUN.

Baker is second on APSU and seventh in the ASUN with 64 hits – 24 of which have come in conference play – while her .348 batting average and .416 on-base percentage are third on APSU.

Academic All-Atlantic Sun Conference

Shelander has a perfect, 4.0 GPA while working towards her MBA.

Ashlyn Dulaney currently has a 3.50 grade-point average while working towards her master’s in business administration. On the field, Dulaney set career-highs in all statistical categories as a catcher and designated player, finishing with 24 hits, 12 runs, seven extra-base hits, nine RBI, and 10 walks.

Hinton currently has a 3.57 GPA, while working towards her bachelor’s degree in finance.

Howard has a 3.83 GPA while pursuing her bachelor’s degree in education.

Raper has a 3.66 GPA while pursuing her undergraduate degree in health and human performance.

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